Mr. Charles Edward Wyche made his transition and was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 7, 2019. His presence leaves a tremendous void amongst his family and friends. He was loved immensely and will forever be missed.
He was preceded in death by both his father, William and mother, Catherine. He is survived by a devoted and loving wife, Deborah Jean; three children, Sherita Bryant (Christopher), Charles and Alisha (Nicholas) Hamblen; two grandsons, Deonte and Cohen; one brother, William 'Murdock' (Lillie); one sister, Stardina; one aunt, Annie Mae Reed; and numerous devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Charles was born on July 23, 1949, in Petersburg, Virginia. He accepted God into his life at an early age and was baptized at Providence Baptist Church in Prince George, VA. Charles began his education at his mother's school, Wyche's School of Childhood Kindergarten Child Day Care Center. Charles graduated from Clark Atlanta University, where he pledged Omega Psi Phi (1968) graduating with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration (1971).
Charles' first job was working for the Wyche family grocery store, which is where he cultivated his very strong work ethic from a very early age. He spent over 30 years working at General Motors in numerous managerial positions. He was a dedicated and much loved leader; well known for his high-spirited and at times no nonsense personality. He rarely missed a day and often went without using his vacation.
Some of his awards include the Clark Atlanta Hall of Fame Inductee for Accomplishments in Football, the Clark Atlanta SIAC Division B All Conference Defense Guard, GM Perfect Attendance (2000), the Omega Psi Phi Service Award for over 50 years of Devotion and Service, Certificate of Appreciation from the University of Phoenix and the Elwell Elementary School.
In 2009, Charles truly embraced retirement. If he was not on his phone, he was on the go. Whether it was attending church services at Welcome Missionary Baptist Church in Pontiac or Corinthian Baptist Church in Hamtramck; attending fraternity events, hitting the gym or keeping up with his grandsons.
He enjoyed building pillow and blanket forts with his youngest grandson, Cohen and could always be found on the sidelines of Deonte's sports activities. He literally was Deonte's biggest and loudest fan. He loved cars, sports and a fine cigar. He was generous with his time and wisdom, helping anyone in need. He was encouraging, supportive and everyone's friend. Once Charles met you, he quickly became your friend for life. He made sure he enjoyed every moment of his life.
Thank you for your prayers and support during our time of loss. It has meant so much to our family.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 15, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 236 Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Jeremiah Tillman, Pastor. The interment will follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
