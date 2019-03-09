|
|
On Monday, March 5, 2019, the Lord called one of his angels home, Ms. Christina Renae Cooke who passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by loved ones.
Christina, better known as "Pooh Pooh" was born March 30, 1975, to Bonny Drew and Joseph Drumgoole. She was a long-time resident of Petersburg, VA, and grew up with close friends and family in the Blandford Community.
Pooh Pooh was a student at Petersburg High School completing the 11th grad before receiving her GED. She further her education earning a CNA license and beginning her career working with Care Advantage.
Pooh Pooh was loved by many but had a very close-knit group of friends among them: her best friends, Jonathan Easter and Daneal Edmunds; devoted friends, Stephanie Wheeler, Marshae Thompson, Aretha Jones, Latisha Prather-El, Latonya Taylor; her favorite aunt, Diane Jones; and cousin, Shawn Moore.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Drumgoole; sister, Deashall Cooke; grandmother and father, Elois and John Redd; god-sister, Carmissong White; and nephew, Tarneil Rhodes.
Christina is survived by her children, Chaque and Cavonte Cooke; mother, Bonny Drew; long-time, companion and father of her children, Curtis Jones; sister, Felicia Mallory; brothers, Tony Drew and Joseph Walker; niece, Soliel Cooke; nephews, Dranzell and Freyquill Cooke; great nephews, Se'Marion Romein and Sae'Vion Cooke; god-brother, Daryl Pride; god-sister, Sharon Branch; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Evangelist Yvette Hill-Harris, Co-Pastor of Friendship Congregation Church. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Family and friends are asked to assemble 1:30 p.m. at the funeral establishment. The family will also receive friends at 3031 Longstreet Drive, Petersburg, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019