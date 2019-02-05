|
|
Clara L. Dennis, age 99, of Hopewell, VA, died Sunday, February 3, 2019. Born in Jetersville, VA, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Curtis and Nettie Writner Bowman. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William I. Dennis; a daughter, Margaret A. Dennis; two grandchildren, Rodney Wayne Dennis and Chad Cecil Dennis; as well as all of her siblings. Mrs. Dennis was a member of City Point Restoration Church of God in Hopewell. She loved to crochet and garden, and will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her children, Curtis H. Dennis and wife, Ann, Myrtle Lambert and husband, Carlton, Marie D. North, and Terry S. Dennis; grandchildren, Monica Robertson, Donna Barron, Cheryl Lee, Penny Conner, Rita Gottschalk, Tricia Davidson, Heather Minter, Meranda Dennis, Tommy Beckner, Steve Turner, Kathy Jones, and Darren Bishop; as well as numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at CPR Church of God, 2300 Bluefield Street, Hopewell, VA 23860. A funeral service will be held at the church at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday followed by entombment at Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CPR Church of God Jesus Fund, P.O. Box 379, Hopewell, VA 23860. Services by the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Feb. 5, 2019