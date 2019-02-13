|
|
CLINTON THORNE JR.
Mr. Clinton Thorne, Jr., affectionately known as "Junie," entered eternal life on February 7, 2019, at his residence. Clinton was born January 8, 1948, in Dinwiddie, VA, to Agnes Thorne and Clinton Thorne, Sr.
He was a member of Little Bethel Baptist Church, Stony Creek, VA. Junie was a product of the Dinwiddie County Public Schools. He was employed at the following: Brenco, M.W. Gill, Rays Auto Supply, Dinwiddie School Transportation and he retired from Ragsdale Building Supply.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clinton Thorne, Sr.; grandparents, Clinton and Jane Thorne and Fed and Anna Pulley; sisters, Agnes Ann Thorne and Melinda Roberts; brother, James Lee "Ski" Thorne.
Clinton leaves to cherish his memory the mother of his children, Bertha Jones Thorne; a very special friend, Thelma Jarratt; his children, Jackie Williamson, Clinton Thorne III, Anthony Thorne and Jeff Rhodes; his loving and devoted grandchildren and great grandchildren; mother, Agnes Pulley Thorne of Dinwiddie; brother, Robert Thorne, Sr. (Arlene) of Prince George; sister-in-law, Michelle W. Thorne; brother-in-law, Pastor William Roberts III of Hopewell; aunts, Bernice Harvell and Susie P. Allen; uncles, Willard Pulley and Eddie Pulley (Pearl); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 15, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Pastor William Roberts III of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Hopewell, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
The family will assemble 12:00 Noon the day of the service and will also receive friends at 10702 Quaker Road, Dinwiddie, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019