Corine (Connie) Wills Curtis of 1817 Dinwiddie Avenue, Hopewell went to be with the Lord on February 24, 2019. She was born in Ashville, Pennsylvania, on April 14, 1934, and moved to Hopewell in December 1953; married the late Berlin Lee Curtis, Sr. (her husband of 25 years). After Berlin's death, she met Dick Cheely, her partner and closest friend for 30 years. Connie was the daughter of the late Homer and Amanda Conrad Wills; and step-mother, Martha Stock Wills of Ashville, PA. She is survived by her 4 children, Evelyn Curtis Poppell (Michael Knight), Berlin Lee Curtis, Jr. (Danielle), Rhonda Curtis Bennett (Roy Bennett), and William D. Curtis; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Ken Wills (Carolyn); and sister, Nancy Kent of PA; as well as several nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death by her siblings, Rita Davis, Juniata, PA, Paul Wills, Gallitzin, PA, Agatha Williams, Loretto, PA, Alverta McCauley, Altoona, PA, and Hilda Trexler, Altoona, PA.
Connie was a faithful member of Woodlawn Baptist Church for sixty years. She loved being a homemaker and in later years, sitting with senior adults providing care. She loved to make quilts and was a member of Nimble Thimbles Quilt Guild; lovingly creating quilts for her children and grandchildren. She loved deer hunting with the Powell's Creel Hunt Club, fishing, watching car races and being in nature. She was a life member of VFWA #637, a member of the American Legion Auxiliary #146, and Moose Charter 1180 participating in activities to show respect for those who served their country through military service. She was known to have served as Chaplain; offering prayer at meetings. Connie loved God and made prayer a constant part of her life. She loved her family, quilting, gardening and bird watching. Her service to others was shown in many ways including making hats for cancer patients in partnership with the Cancer Foundation at John Randolph Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Bermuda Memorial Park, Chester, VA. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019