Daniel Paul Bennett peacefully transitioned into eternity on Friday, February 1, 2019.
He is survived by a large loving family that includes his parents, Charles and Annette Bennett; his siblings, Miriam Franzen Canada, Ruth Slingo, Charles Jonathan Bennett, Steven Bennett, Annette Bennett, Joelle Jensen, Benjamin Bennett and Joseph Bennett; and his twenty-four nieces and nephews.
Daniel had an unwavering faith in Jesus Christ and lead so many others to a relationship with Him through his generosity to help others and signature smile.
Daniel was an active participant and supporter of missionary work in Central America as well as the local tri-cities community where he was born and raised.
Daniel possessed an inquisitive mind. He was a perpetual inventor and secured three patents, one touted as changing the carpet industry. His mind was always in amazement at how limited we are on earth and how unlimited everything is in heaven.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 8th, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Joy Fellowship Worship Center, 1001 Perrymount Road, Hopewell, VA 23860. Life Celebration Service will be Saturday, February 9th, at 12:00 p.m. at Joy Fellowship Worship Center.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Daniel Paul Bennett Foundation, c/o Joy Fellowship Worship Center, 1001 Perrymount Road, Hopewell, VA 23860.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019