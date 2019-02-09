Home

Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Chester Chapel
3050 W. Hundred Road Chester
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens
Prince George,, VA
David Lundy Cole, 90, of Chester, VA, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Born in East Rainelle, WVA, he was the son of the late Lundy and Clara Bragg Cole; and was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Balint Cole. Mr. Cole was a United States Army veteran and was a longtime member of Chester Baptist Church.
He is survived by a daughter, Lynn Kauffman (Michael); a son, David Alan Cole; three grandchildren, Jeremy Thomas (Sierra), Harleigh Cole and Joshua Cole; and two great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Logan Thomas.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens, Prince George, VA. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, February 11, 2019, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019
