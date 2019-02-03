|
Dennis Andrew Downing, Jr., 89, of Colonial Heights, passed away on Wednesday, January 30, 2019. Born in Ettrick, VA, he was the son of the late Dennis Andrew Downing, Sr., and Ruth Rebecca Traylor Downing. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ruby Estelle Patterson Downing; and a sister, Ann Joyce Evans. Mr. Downing was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was an electrician by trade and was employed with Brown & Williamson Tobacco Co. in Petersburg retiring after many years of service. Most importantly he was a dedicated husband and loving father and grandfather. He will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his son, Andy Downing and his wife, Angie; daughter, Kelly Burton and her husband, Chris; three grandchildren, Danielle Downing, Drew Downing, and Jack Burton; and a host of other extended family and friends.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 4, 2019, at Blandford Cemetery. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2019