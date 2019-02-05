|
|
DeNolda Jean Mueller, 82, of McKenney, VA, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019. Born in Breese, IL, she was the daughter of the late William George Hetzel and Irma Jean Haworth Maue. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Gerhardt Mueller; and daughter, Cathy Elizabeth Mueller. Mrs. Mueller enjoyed ceramics and sewing. Most of all she was a devoted wife and loving mother.
She is survived by sons, Paul J. Mueller (Theresa) and Kenneth D. Mueller (Rhonda); daughters, Irma Rodriguez (Norbert), Paulette Castillo, Willette Gillenwater, Victoria Jergensen (Eric), Kathleen Dunn (Charles), and Michelle Narron (Dewain); 17 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; sisters, Willette Meyer and Cathy Palmer (Eddie); and brother, Victor Maue.
All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to Surry Volunteer Rescue, 11627 Rolfe Hwy. Surry, VA 23883. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019