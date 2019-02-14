Home

J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
DIXIE BEACH STELL

DIXIE BEACH STELL Obituary
Dixie Beach Stell, 75, of Chesterfield County, VA, died Tuesday, February 12, 2019, after battling cancer for more than 25 years. Born in Petersburg, she was the daughter of the late Jesse O. and Katherine Wolfrey Beach. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Arthur Stell, Jr.; a brother, Michael O. Beach; and a sister, Gloria D. Willoughby. Dixie had a kind, friendly spirit and never met a stranger. She touched many lives and made a lasting impression on those who were fortunate enough to meet her. Dixie was a dedicated volunteer with Ettrick-Matoaca Volunteer Rescue Squad for many years. She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother, and "Nanny" to many.
She is survived by her son, Thomas Michael Stell (Pamela); daughters, Rhonda Stell Acord (Mike), Sandra Stell (Jeremy), Kathy Stell, Robin Stell Morgan (Ryan), and June Stell Messer (Tom); grandchildren, Kevin Townsend, T.J. Stell, Tyler Shook, Caylah Shook, Roman Acord, Jessica Caudill, Zac Clarke, Paris Lucas, Jacob Lucas, Taylor Morgan, Karleigh Morgan, Amanda Smith, Carl Pucci, and Christopher Pucci; great-granddaughter, Aulbrie Caudill; sister, Joan Beach; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 15, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home followed by interment at Southlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019
