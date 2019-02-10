|
Donald Bruce Andrews, 76, of Cape Coral, FL formally Dinwiddie Va departed this life on Feb 1. 2019 after battling dementia. A native of Chesterfield Va, Donald was preceded in death by his parents Linwood & Minnie Andrews, his brothers, Raymond Andrews (Toe Joe), Dennis Andrews (Shangy), Gerald Andrews (Boney) and James Andrews (Bobby).
Donald is survived by his loving wife Carol Andrews, daughter Terri Inge (Mike) and grandson Logan Rowlett of all Cape Coral Florida. In addition Donald is survived by his sister Jean Stell (Sissy), brothers Clifton Andrews (Tilly,) Arthur Andrews (Mousie), Stanley Andrews and numerous nieces and nephews.
As a young man Donald served in the US Navy and entered his career as an Electrician until he retired. Donald enjoyed numerous years fishing, hunting and spending quality time with his grandson Logan. Donald will always be remembered for his quick and witty sense of humor and helping others in need. Donald will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Donald will be laid to rest at a later date in Florida. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to The or The Veterans Association of America.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2019