Donald G. Scherer, 84, of Colonial Heights, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. He was born on July 15, 1934, in Allentown, Pennsylvania, to the late Clinton H. Scherer of Allentown, Pennsylvania and Dorothea G. Dudash of Allentown, Pennsylvania. He was preceded in death by a sister, Marlene S. Hohe of Emmaus, Pennsylvania; son, Philip G. Scherer of Carson City, Nevada and stepson, Daniel Louis Johnston of Chesterfield.
He is survived by his wife, Linda L.W. Scherer; daughter, Brigitte S. Nickell (Earnie) of Berea, Kentucky, brothers, Clinton E. Scherer (Kristen) Trexelertown, Pennsylvania and Norman Scherer of East Greenville, Pennsylvania; sisters, Marilyn S. Musante (Jack) of Wernersville, Pennsylvania, Darlene S. Gregory (Ron Fritz) of Palmerton, Pennsylvania and Diane S. Miller (Richard) of Hellertown, Pennsylvania; sister-in-law, Gayle Edwards of Colonial Heights, brother-in-law, Robert Whitehead (Vicki) of Chesterfield; daughters-in-law, Anne Scherer of Homberg Germany and Shelley Sykes Johnston of Chesterfield; step-daughters, Julia Keiser of California, Michele Macnamara (Kevin) of Ireland and Kim Johnston of Colonial Heights; 34 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; numerous nieces & nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 10, 2019, at Colonial Christian Church, 295 Dunlop Farms Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday prior to the service at church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Colonial Christian Church. Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019