Dorothy Ann Williamson, 82, of Colonial Heights, passed away on February 3, 2019. Born 1 of 8 children to Hasten and Victoria Gilliam. Dorothy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Emmitt Williamson Sr., and daughter, Shirley Thomas.
She is survived by her sons, Jimmy (Charlene), Emmitt Jr., and Rickey Williamson (Darlene); daughters, Tina Evans (Chuck) and Bettie Cox; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dorothy was a loving mother and grandmother.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 7, at the J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Petersburg Chapel, where a 1 p.m. funeral service will be held on Friday, February 8. Interment to follow in Southlawn Memorial Park. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019