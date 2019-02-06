|
Dorothy "Dottie" Frances (Bell) Unger, 75, or Kokomo, Indiana, died Friday, February 1, 2019, at 11:35 p.m. at home. She was born January 3, 1944, in Prince George County, Virginia, to Oscar and Agnes (Mozuka) Bell.
Dorothy graduated in 1962 from Thomas Dale High School in Chester, Virginia. She retired from Delco in 1995 and was a member of UAW Local 292. She enjoyed doing arts and crafts, crocheting, sewing and gardening, but her favorite pastime was shopping for her grandchildren whom she cherished spending time with. She was a lifelong lover of cats and dogs and loved being with them and her dogs, Benji and Gunner, along with several cats.
Survivors include a daughter and her husband, Buffey and Nicholas Hedrick; son, Jody Unger; son and wife, Mark and Angel Unger; grandchildren, Parker and Molly Hedrick, Brittany Ennis and husband Brandon Ennis, Shelby Unger, and Marcus Unger; great-grandchild, Lillie Unger; sister, Carol Mozuka; brother, Joe (Bunky) Mozuka; and many nieces and nephews. Notable mention, Andy and Matthew Unger.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Joanne Bishop, Agnes Inman, Evelyn Pat Finnegan, and Sharon Ellis.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019, at First Congregational Church, 505 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo, Indiana, with Pastor Jon Tice officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, Indiana. Contributions may be made in Dorothy's memory to the Kokomo Humane Society. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019