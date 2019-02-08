|
Edward B. Hawkins, 83, of Colonial Heights, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019. He was born on July 31, 1935, to the late William and Mildred Hawkins in Petersburg, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann Hawkins; and son, Edward K. Hawkins.
He is survived by his daughter, Robyn Hartman (Robert) of Colonial Heights; granddaughter, Sarah Guzzo; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 with the Reverend Jim Reeves officiating. Interment to follow in Hargrave Family Cemetery, Eanes Road, Chesterfield. The family will receive friends at the funeral home the evening of Friday, February 8, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Colonial Heights Baptist Church, 17201 Jefferson Davis Highway, South Chesterfield, Virginia 23834. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019