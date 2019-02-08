Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD HAWKINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD B. HAWKINS


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
EDWARD B. HAWKINS Obituary
Edward B. Hawkins, 83, of Colonial Heights, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019. He was born on July 31, 1935, to the late William and Mildred Hawkins in Petersburg, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann Hawkins; and son, Edward K. Hawkins.
He is survived by his daughter, Robyn Hartman (Robert) of Colonial Heights; granddaughter, Sarah Guzzo; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 with the Reverend Jim Reeves officiating. Interment to follow in Hargrave Family Cemetery, Eanes Road, Chesterfield. The family will receive friends at the funeral home the evening of Friday, February 8, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Colonial Heights Baptist Church, 17201 Jefferson Davis Highway, South Chesterfield, Virginia 23834. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.