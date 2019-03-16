|
|
Edwin "Biggie" A. Childress, 91, of S. Chesterfield passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019. He was born to the late James and Carrie Childress on February 22, 1928. Mr. Childress was a retired carpenter.
He is survived by his brother, Earl Childress; and his children, Sherri Graydon, Ronald Whitmore Jr., Jodie Frye and Robin Vitale; and many other nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019