|
|
Edythe Edwards Gill, 99, of Chesterfield passed away Friday, March 15, 2019, at the Dunlop House in Colonial Heights. She was born January 11, 1920, in Prince George, Virginia, to the late Robert Comer and Elizabeth Norfleet Edwards. Mrs. Gill was the widow of William B. "Billy" Gill and was also preceded in death by two brothers, George E. Edwards and James Robert Edwards and two sisters, Ida Frances Caverly and Blanche Hasper. She retired from teaching after 40 plus years of service to Ettrick Elementary School and was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 136.
She is survived by her nephews, Judge Herbert C. Gill Jr., and wife, Judy of Chester, David L. Gill and wife, Judy of Chesterfield, Buddy Edwards and wife, Brenda of Colonial Heights and G. H. Edwards of Chesterfield; nieces, Edythe McKinney of Raleigh, North Carolina, Jean Jackson of Snow Hill, North Carolina and Barbara Nickols of Sneads Ferry, North Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019, in the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 with the Reverend Bob Lamb and the Reverend James Blankenship officiating. Interment will take place at Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg. The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 20, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ettrick United Methodist Church, 21302 Chesterfield Avenue, Ettrick, Virginia 23803. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019