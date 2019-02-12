Ms. Emmerline Hill of Stony Creek, VA, entered eternal rest Friday, February 8, 2019, after a period of declining health. She was born December 16, 1942, to the late Thomas and Addie Hill Smith. She was predeceased by one sister, Hazel Butcher.

At an early age, she confessed Christ and joined First Baptist Church, Jarratt, VA. As her health permitted, she participated in the activities of the senior citizens at the Jarratt Senior Citizens Center, was an avid baseball fan and enjoyed watching western television shows.

Left to cherish her memory are two sisters, Ethel Parham of Stony Creek, Anna Seasby of Petersburg; four brothers, James Hill and Seafus Hill of Richmond, VA, Linwood Hill of New Jersey, and Silas Flowers of Jarratt, VA; a godson, Desmond Yelverton, Stony Creek; dedicated nieces/caregivers, Debbie Jones, Faye Yelverton, Preston Yelverton of Stony Creek, Barbara Roney of Dinwiddie, and Charlotte Barial (Robert) of Fredericksburg; nieces/nephews, Cynthia Wilks, Stephen Hill, Pamela Hill, James Hill Jr., Sandra Bailey, Calvin Butcher, Ann Porch, Winfred Butcher, Addie Butcher, John Butcher, Brenda Butcher, Herbert Butcher, Dawn Burton, and Stacy Hill; a devoted cousin Elsie Parham; and a host of great nieces/nephews, cousins, and friends of whom a few dedicated, Ruth Hill, Lucy Hill, Agnes Peebles, Mamie Rouse, Fannie Walker, Minnie Embry and the extended Walker family.

A celebration of life service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, February 15, 2019, First Baptist Church, 18463 Little Mill Road, Jarratt, VA. Rev. George Mayes, pastor, officiating; Rev. CaShawn Parker, eulogizing. Burial in Dinwiddie Memorial Park.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff-Petersburg Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA. 23803. (804) 863-4411. Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2019