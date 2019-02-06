|
|
"I was given the gift of life, and now I have to give it back. This is hard. But I was a lucky woman, who led a blessed existence, and for this I am grateful."
Eva would like to let you know that her work here is done. She received a call, a sort of an offer she could not refuse, for an appointment from which she will not be returning. This assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long time. Eva's new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be socializing, having lunch with her Carver Classmates, sitting back to direct the church kitchen, working with dedicated church missionaries over thirty years, volunteering thirty years with the Boy and Girl Scouts, donating to school and college events, catching up with the latest news on the phone, and baking homemade cakes to her heart's content. Debate, laughter and love are guaranteed. Food is delicious and you never gain an ounce.
We were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from Eva during her 83 years, among them: never throw away old pantyhose. Use the old ones to tie gutters, childproof cabinets, tie toilet flappers, or hang Christmas ornaments. Also: if a possum takes up residence in your shed, grab a barbecue brush to coax him out. If he doesn't leave, brush him for twenty minutes and let him stay.
Weary of reading obituaries noting someone's courageous battle with death, Eva wanted it known that she died as a result of being stubborn, refusing to follow doctors' orders, giving her right opinion, and being the leader for more than eight decades.
Eva graduated from Carver High School in 1955 and married sweetheart, Gary Tompkins, Jr. to whom she was married almost sixty-three years. She left detailed instructions for her beautiful, intelligent, and wise daughter, Lady Stephanie and grandsons, Ricardo and Díaz, with an abundance of friends and family too numerous to list but not forgotten to celebrate her mission here, which has now been completed. Low adherence to this instruction will not be tolerated.
The family gratefully acknowledges with heartfelt appreciation, the many acts of kindness and expressions of love shown during their most difficult hour of sorrow. Please continue to pray for our strength in God.
Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Saturday, February 9, 2019 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment will follow at Maury Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make all contributions to: Gravel Hill Baptist Church, College Scholarship, Attn: Mrs. Lilian Williams, 2600 Gravel Hill Road, Richmond, VA 23225.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019