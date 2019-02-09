|
Faye Davis Griffith Harrison, 81, of Chester, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at St. Francis Medical Center, after a brief illness. Born on October 19, 1937, in Petersburg, she was the daughter of the late Stewart L. and Marie Rollison Davis. She was preceded in death by spouses, Martin V. "Marty" Griffith Jr. and Thomas H. Harrison Sr.; and a sister, Patricia Davis Hawkins. She was a retired Administrative Assistant at McGuire VA Medical Center.
She is survived by her son, James Michael Griffith (Debbie) of Colonial Heights; three daughters, Theresa Wray of Chesterfield, Stephanie Stell of St. Cloud, Florida, and Jennifer Holland (Robbie) of Dinwiddie; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; one niece and one nephew.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, S. Prince George, Virginia 23805. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 4600 Cox Rd #130, Glen Allen, Virginia 23060 or a . Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019