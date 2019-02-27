Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
For more information about
FERNANDO COLLINS
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FERNANDO COLLINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FERNANDO COLLINS


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
FERNANDO COLLINS Obituary
Mr. Fernando "Junie" Collins of 705 Monticello Drive, Hopewell, VA, departed this life on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at his residence. Fernando was born May 13, 1962, to Roscoe Collins and Iris Thorne Collins.
Fernando was devoted to his family. He worked at John Randolph Medical Center for many years and Popular Springs Hospital. He loved football and basketball with his favorite teams being the Dallas Cowboys and North Carolina Tar Heels.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Iris Thorne Collins; and brother, Darren Collins.
Fernando leaves to cherish his memory: a loving father, Roscoe Collins; one devoted son, Roddell Holmes; two granddaughters, Nikaysia Ridley and Teishia Alexander; three brothers, Titus Collins, Roscoe Eric Collins and Jerrell Collins; nephew, Tyjuan Collins; nieces, Tiarra Collins and Ericka Collins; great nephew, Khristopher Collins; great niece, Tianna Jones; devoted childhood friend, Bruce Floyd; a very devoted aunt, Betty Waller (Marvin); uncles, Wallace Thorne, Sr. (Juanita), Angelo Thorne (Juanita), Henderson Collins (Vern) and Madison Collins (Idabell); aunts, Evangeline Brown, Doretha Jackson, Glenda Hayes (Ronald), Dorothy Thorne, Mildred Thorne and Florence Collins; and numerous cousins, other relatives and friends.
Fernando will be truly missed by his family and friends.
Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Thursday, February 28, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
The family will assemble 11:00 a.m. the day of the service and will also receive friends at 1100 Sunnyside Avenue, Hopewell, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Download Now