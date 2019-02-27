|
|
Mr. Fernando "Junie" Collins of 705 Monticello Drive, Hopewell, VA, departed this life on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at his residence. Fernando was born May 13, 1962, to Roscoe Collins and Iris Thorne Collins.
Fernando was devoted to his family. He worked at John Randolph Medical Center for many years and Popular Springs Hospital. He loved football and basketball with his favorite teams being the Dallas Cowboys and North Carolina Tar Heels.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Iris Thorne Collins; and brother, Darren Collins.
Fernando leaves to cherish his memory: a loving father, Roscoe Collins; one devoted son, Roddell Holmes; two granddaughters, Nikaysia Ridley and Teishia Alexander; three brothers, Titus Collins, Roscoe Eric Collins and Jerrell Collins; nephew, Tyjuan Collins; nieces, Tiarra Collins and Ericka Collins; great nephew, Khristopher Collins; great niece, Tianna Jones; devoted childhood friend, Bruce Floyd; a very devoted aunt, Betty Waller (Marvin); uncles, Wallace Thorne, Sr. (Juanita), Angelo Thorne (Juanita), Henderson Collins (Vern) and Madison Collins (Idabell); aunts, Evangeline Brown, Doretha Jackson, Glenda Hayes (Ronald), Dorothy Thorne, Mildred Thorne and Florence Collins; and numerous cousins, other relatives and friends.
Fernando will be truly missed by his family and friends.
Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Thursday, February 28, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
The family will assemble 11:00 a.m. the day of the service and will also receive friends at 1100 Sunnyside Avenue, Hopewell, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019