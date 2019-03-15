Rev. Fletcher Smith Dyson, 86, entered into eternal peace on Sunday, March 10, 2019. A native of Petersburg, VA, he was the beloved son of the late Mamie Dandridge Dyson and Edward Dyson, Sr. Mr. Fletcher Dyson was a faithful member of the Mount Zion AME Church of Augusta, GA.

Fletcher attended Peabody High School in Petersburg, VA. He entered the United States Army at the age of 18, and completed his formal education through the Army Education Center. He served his country faithfully for 21 years from 1951 through 1972 until his retirement at Fort Lee, VA in 1972. Fletcher later relocated to Augusta, GA, in 1974 and had resided there for the past 41 years before returning to his hometown in 2015. During Fletcher's time in the military, he served in Vietnam, Indonesia-China, Korea and numerous stateside assignments.

Rev. Dyson entered the Ministry of Jesus Christ in June 1994 and delivered his initial sermon at his home church Mount Zion AME Church in Augusta, GA. In November 1996, he received the ordination which elevated him to the office of Reverend in the AME Zion Church. He received his second ordination in 1998 and became an Elder in the AME Zion Church. He has also served as an Associate Minster of the Mount Zion AME Church of Augusta, GA.

One of His favorite Scriptures was the 23rd Psalm. His favorite past time was fellowshipping with his friends and members of his Social Club, "The 25 Gents" in Augusta, GA.

Rev. Fletcher Dyson is preceded in death by nine siblings: Edward, Sr., Jake, John, Thomas, Leroy, Corine Wilson, Bernice Reed, Elva Banks, and Reba Atkins.

Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Karla Burgess (Leroy); one granddaughter, Tyeshia Wilson; grandson-in-law, Earnest Wilson; two great grandsons, Justein Chavis and Knicholaus Wilson; two great granddaughters, Taylor and Eden Wilson; and one great-great grandson, Jarbari Chavis, all of Maryland; three brothers, Reverend Joseph Sparkplug Dyson (Vera) of Petersburg, VA; Herbert Dyson (Lynn) of Massachusetts and Frank Dyson (Marlene) of Canada; two sisters, Vivian Robinson and Margaret Dyson of New York; and a host of nieces, nephews, church family and friends.

Funeral services for Rev. Fletcher Dyson will be held 2 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at the chapel of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, Rev. Herbert Holly II, officiating.

Burial with full military honors will follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel – Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804)863-4411.

Family/friends may view/sign guestbook at www.johnsonservices.us. Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019