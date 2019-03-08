Flora Chua Hill, 70, of Prince George, VA, was born on June 10, 1948, in Eastern Samar, Philippines. She transitioned into eternal life at her residence on Monday, March 4, 2019. She was surrounded by her husband and her children.

She came to the United States in July of 1975. She met her husband, Charles H. Hill in 1980 and they would later marry on April of 1990, where they would forever be in love (30+years).

Floras' favorite pastime was shopping, sewing, talking and spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed taking care of others and encouraged those she knew to also strive for success. One of her many proudest moments was when she fulfilled her life-long dream of becoming a Nationalized Citizen of the United States in March 2013. For those that knew her was to love her. She had a passion for sharing her heritage through her love of cooking foods from her homeland. Her most famous dish, which was often fought over was her Lumpia (egg rolls). She was selfless loving and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin, sister, and friend & confidant.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, a sister and a stepson.

She leaves behind a husband, Charles H. Hill; her children, Fredrick J. Pitre (wife-Teresa) Gilbert L. Pitre (wife-Ydalia) and Cherry H. Henley (husband-Atarius); sister, Dominga; brother, Andro, Melchor, & Cayetano; grandchildren, Francisco Noble-Water, Jalen M. Pitre, Kameron M. Pitre, River S. Pitre, Mason M. Pitre, Malia K. Pitre, Memphis R. Pitre, Jovan J. Henley; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

The family would like to thank the community for their empathy, compassion & support during our families' bereavement. Heaven has now gained an Angel and she will be surely missed. Thank you kindly and God bless, from our family to yours.

Funeral services for Flora Hill will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the chapel of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. Burial will be private.

Public viewing will be on Friday at the funeral home from 5-8 p.m.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804)863-4411. Family/friends may view/sign guestbook at www.johnsonservices.us. Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019