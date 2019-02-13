|
George Nelson Marks, 76, of S. Chesterfield, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019. Born in Petersburg on October 25, 1942, he was the son of the late Lewis N. Marks Jr. and Catherine Martin Marks. Mr. Marks was a salesman for Martin Heating & Cooling, later retiring from Barnes Heating & Cooling, and served as Bishop for the Colonial Heights Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Marks; children, Melissa Willis (Ross), Jana Shelton (Shawn), Emily Greenwald (George), Marinda Shindler (Matthew), Todd Marks, and Devin Marks (Ashley); grandchildren, Adam Willis (Anna) & Carrie Willis, Katherine & Dylan Shelton, Michael, Amanda & Ethan Greenwald, Harrison Shindler, Annabelle & Logan Marks; great-grandchild, Jayce Willis; brothers, Duwayne Marks (Carol) and Craig Marks (Donna).
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the Swift Creek Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 501 Compton Drive, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 with Bishop David Suda officiating. Interment will be held in Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg. The family will receive friends from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday, February 15, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
