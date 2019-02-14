|
George Stanley Stone of North Prince George, VA, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. George was born and raised in Sophia, West Virginia. For the last fifty years he has lived in the Hopewell and Prince George area. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde George Stone and Grace Ruth Barr Stone. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Susan Traylor Stone; sons, Jimmy Stone, Ray Stone (Kim), Mark Stone (Shannon); daughters, Terri Lynn Wilkerson, Angel Barnard (Mike), Melanie Terretta (Darryl), and Charmaine Jones; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his brothers, Norman Stone, and Dave Stone; and a sister, Linda Vest (John); as well as numerous extended family and friends.
He enjoyed his job as a supervisor while employed by J.W. Enochs for most of his life. He loved fishing, working in his yard and spending time with his family.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Unity Baptist Church, 4951 Mt. Sinai Rd., Prince George, VA 23875. A funeral service will follow in the church at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions in honor of George may be made to Unity Baptist Church or the Prince George Animal Shelter. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019