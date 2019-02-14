|
Ms. Gracie B. Dabney of 843 Miller Street, Petersburg, VA, made her journey into Heaven on the evening of Monday, February 4, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center.
She was born on February 10, 1945, to the late Dorothy Mason and Eddie Mason. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Dabney; children, Andre, Kini, Daryl, Michael and Gidget; sisters, Sandra Mason, Christie Mason and Janet Parham; brothers, Vernon Mason and Randolph Mason.
Gracie worked Brown and Williamson Tobacco Company in Petersburg, VA, for a number of years and as a waitress in Newark, NJ, for many years. She earned a degree in Business Management from Essex County College in Newark, NJ.
Gracie was a very outgoing person who loved to listen to her music; her favorite was Roy C. Gracie became the backbone of the family after the passing of her mother. Everyone always looked up to her, she was our mentor, inspiration, friend and a mother figure to us all. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, having Sunday dinners and barbequing in the summer.
Gracie loved wearing her stylish hats and her high heels. Growing up whenever she came around, we thought she was the richest lady in the world and she was at heart. Always greeting you with a smile and would give a stranger her last penny. Needed a place to stay or a hot meal go to Gracie, just as if you were Christ himself, she excepted you.
Even through her excruciating pain after the loss of five of her children do to a house fire in Washington, DC, in 1971, Gracie with the help of the Lord and the one son she had left behind gained the strength to go forward with life but never a day leaving behind that devastation. She endured so much hurt and pain but her big beautiful smile somehow covered it all. Gracie Bell a name that leaves behind a legacy that many will remember forever.
She leaves behind to cherish that legacy: one loving and devoted son, Keith Mason (Erica); close and devoted caregiver and friend, James Chambliss; four granddaughters, Kini Kersey, Somalia Mason, Gidget Mason, NaKeisha Mason; twelve great grandchildren that stole her heart, Lamont, Lana, Lay Lay, MiAAngel, Rahzel, Rahz'yah, Taylor, Semaj, Zyire, Diego, Kendall and Anastasia; one sister, Thomasine Mason; two brothers, Clifton Mason and Heath Mason, all of Petersburg, VA; one aunt, Mary Brown of Pittsburgh; devoted friends and family, Helen Pulliam, Elsie Johnson, Janet Burrow, Shirl Gardner, Alice Sydnor, Carrie Wheat, Carol Jones, Linda Madison and Baby Jean; devoted nieces and nephews, Meedy, Plucie, Shawn, Meka, Twinkie, Trishauna, Eric, Chris, Monta, Vernon Jr., Danjo, Christie, and Sadé; and a host of other family and friends.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment will be private.
The family will assemble 12:00 Noon the day of the service and will receive friends at 843 Miller Street, Petersburg, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019