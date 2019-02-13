Home

J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
GRADY CLINTON ASHMORE JR. Obituary
Grady Clinton Ashmore, Jr., 90, of Disputanta, VA, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Grady C. Ashmore, Sr. and Virginia Riddle Ashmore; son, Bradley C. Ashmore, and five siblings. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Mary Ruth Ashmore; children, Michael A. Ashmore (Julie), Darryle W. Ashmore (Belinda), Deborah A. Mintz (Richard), Wanda G. Leake, Cindy L. Powroznik, Melinda J. Webb, Mellisa A. Bosacco (Richard); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; caregivers, Brenda Mathews and Barbara Azar.
Grady spent more than sixty years as a Ford Automotive Mechanic. He was a lifetime member of the Hopewell Moose Lodge. Grady loved driving racecars, bowling, fishing and hunting.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 15, 2019, at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home Hopewell Chapel. A funeral service will follow in the chapel at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 15, 2019. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park in Chester, VA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in honor of Grady can be made to the . Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019
