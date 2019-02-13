The Progress-Index Obituaries
|
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
GROVER JOHNSON
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Petersburg Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Poole Baptist Church
9515 Baltimore Road
Ford, VA
Grover C. Johnson "Coman," 71, of 10518 White Oak Rd., Ford, VA, entered into eternal rest peacefully Thursday, February 7, 2019, at MCV Medical Center.
Grover was born October 19, 1947, in Amelia County. He was the son of the late Charlie and Alice Johnson. He was preceded in death by his son, Grover Johnson Jr. "Bubba." He was a retiree of Phillip Morris in McKenney, VA.
To know Coman was to love him. He was a man that loved his family and friends. Even though Coman was a giant of man in stature he had an angel's heart.
He leaves a wife, Anna Mae Johnson; devoted daughter, Sharon Johnson; mother-in-law, Willianna Davis, all of Ford, VA; four grandchildren, Trice, Bradley (Candice), Raven, and Brianntay Johnson; three great grandchildren, Nyaila, LaQuan, Camryn; daughter-in-law, Lisa Johnson of Chester, VA; two sisters, Cora and Alice Johnson of Petersburg, VA; seven sisters-in-law; five brothers-in-law; numerous nieces and nephews to many to name, two devoted nieces, Paulette Howard of Poole Siding, VA, and Shelia Johnson of Ford, VA; devoted friends, Ronald Bland, Calvin Mason, Dennis Wilson, Michael Gholson, and Gary Jones.
A celebration of life service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Mt. Poole Baptist Church, 9515 Baltimore Road, Ford. Rev. Joseph Fields, Jr., eulogist. Interment, church cemetery. Public viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, February 15, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore Street, Petersburg (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019
