J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
HARRY ADAMS
Wake
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
Service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Tabernacle Baptist Church
418 Halifax Street
Petersburg, VA
Interment
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Bermuda Memorial Park
MSG (Ret.) Harry H. Adams, Jr. was born to Harry and Elizabeth Adams on July 29, 1931, in Roanoke, VA. He was the only child from this union. He passed away on February 25, 2019, at Heritage Hall in Blackstone, VA, peaceably.
He joined the military in 1950 and retired in 1983, after serving 33 years. He was a Veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He had tours of duty at Fort Greely, AK, Fort McClennan, AL, Fort Lee, VA, Pioneer Kaserne, Germany and other places of duty.
He married Connie Price Adams on October 23, 1954, and from this union they had five children, three daughters and two sons.
He was a standing member of Bethany Missionary Baptist Church in Petersburg, VA, until he could no longer attend due to his health. It was at this church where he was baptized by a show of his belief.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Connie P. Adams; daughter, Connise D. Adams; and his parents.
Mr. Adams will be remembered by his two daughters, Crystal Adams of Richmond, VA, Juanita E. Lee (Marion) of Fayetteville, NC; two sons, Harry H. Adams III (Mary) of Petersburg, VA, and Nicklous P. Adams (Darlyn) of Fayetteville, NC; twelve grandchildren, Alicia Griggs-Pittam, Knowlton (Rick), Michael Mendoza, Jessica M. Adams, Michael L. Lee, Liane P. Davis (Torrence), Nicklous P. Adams II (Jurita), Ashia N. Adams, Michelle D. Lee, Justin M. Adams, Prentice Ratliff (Tania), Tawan Carter (DeCarla) and Carrie Ratliff-Robertson (Darrell; twenty-three great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Robert A. Diggs, Sr., Pastor. The interment will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Bermuda Memorial Park.
A wake will be held from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at the funeral establishment.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019
