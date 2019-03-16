|
Mr. Herbert Lee Jones, also known to many as "Coach Jones," age 68, of Petersburg, Virginia, peacefully passed away on March 12, 2019. Herbert Jones was a graduate of what was then called Peabody High School, in Petersburg, Virginia.
Herbert Jones bravely served this country as a proud member of the United States Marine Corps. Herbert was a devoted loving husband to his wife, an amazing father and grandfather. During his life he shared the love of football and softball with so many youth in the City of Petersburg which he loved so much, he cared for and loved each kid as if they were his own.
Coach Jones later moved to Chesterfield, Virginia, in June of 2015 and began coaching football again. He enjoyed life so much that he kept a motivating spirit regardless of what obstacles came his way, with the help of the Lord. Herbert was a joy to have here on this earth as his family will miss his laughter and smile.
Herbert will be joining his late mother and father, Estelle Jones and Elizah Jones; and a brother, William Jones.
Herbert loved and leaves behind his wife of 33 years , Sheila Peatross Jones; daughters, Amanda Jones and Sherry Thomas; grandchildren, Melanie Jones, Ashton "AJ" Jones, and Nia Thomas. Herbert also leaves behind his brother, Elziah Jones, Jr.; sister, Edith Fleming (David); son-in-law, Dwight Thomas; and a host of sisters-in-law, brothers-in-Law, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 2223 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, VA, Bishop Jeffrey L. Reaves, Sr., Pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at the funeral establishment.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019