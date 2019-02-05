|
|
On January 30, 2019, the passing of our angel, Jahzir Emon Thorpe, sadden our hearts. He was a happy baby and made everyone smile especially with his facial expressions like his mother.
Although his time was short on earth, he impacted everyone he came in contact with near and far. His smile could brighten the world. During his short time here he enjoyed Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Cheeto puffs, and putting his little toes in his mouth.
Jahzir gave us all so many memories, he gave us life and now he is giving us strength. Jahzir was preceded in the death by his great grandmother, Barbara Johnson; uncle, Joshua Archer; and great aunt, Aretha Thorpe.
Jahzir leaves to cherish his memories to his loving and devoted parents, Jada Johnson and Savion Thorpe; maternal grandparents, Chastity and James Crosby III and Jerry Johnson Jr; paternal grandparents, Benjamin and Valencia Thorpe; great grandparents, Carolyn Arms, Jerry Johnson Sr, Elva Coleman, Ella Thorpe, Tommie Parker and Benjamin Thorpe; aunts and uncles, Jasmine, Christina, Jourdyn, James, ToShieka, Asante, TyVontae, Nyjae and Mariah; Great uncles and aunts Catina, Sherita, Inakae, Rosalyn, Juan, Jason, Joann, godparents, Randy Noggins Jr, Malek Leach, Malayka Saunders, and Amber Mosley. Jahzir also had numerous cousins and extended family to many to name but all loved him!!!
A public viewing will be held Tuesday, February 5, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment.
Funeral service for Baby Jahzir Thorpe will be held on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the Trinity Missionary Baptist Church of God In Christ, 233 Halifax Street, Petersburg, Virginia 23803. Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson, Sr., Pastor, officiating, Interment will follow in the Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
The family will assemble 9:45 a.m. the day of service at the residence of his cousin Anderita Kelly, 3606 West Briar Lane, N. Dinwiddie, Virginia, and receiving family and friends at his great grandmother residence, Ella Thorpe, 327 Glenwood Ct., Petersburg, Va.
Professional services entrusted to the staff of the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Avenue, Petersburg, Virginia 23803, Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson, Sr., funeral director, (804) 732-5959. Online condolences may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019