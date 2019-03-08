|
SFC (RET) James Charles "Jimmy" Coleman, 70, of Hopewell, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, John William and Annie Mae Hedgepeth Coleman. Jimmy served his country proudly in the U.S. Army for over 20 years serving as a combat medic, "Doc" with Echo Recon 1/5 1st Air Cav. during Vietnam 1969-1970. He was awarded the Silver Star and Bronze Star for his action in combat. Jimmy was a member of the James River Black Powder Club.
Jimmy is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Jewell Bryant Coleman; his children, Joseph William Coleman and his wife, Laura, Jennifer Leanne Scott and her husband, Dennis, John Edward Coleman and his wife, Brittany; grandchildren, Owen Coleman, Sophie Coleman, Trent Scott, Nicholas Ashley, Taylor Scott, Rylee Ashley, Logan Ashley, Troy Scott, Henry James Coleman; several cousins, and other family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crater Community Hospice 3916 S Crater Road, Petersburg, VA 23805 in his honor. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019