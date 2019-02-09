|
Mr. James Marvin Franklin, Sr., 86, of 824 South Gillfield Drive, Petersburg, VA, was called to rest from this earthly journey to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 3, 2019, at Hunter Holmes-McGuire Veterans Medical Center.
Affectionately called, "Frank" or "Franklin," James was born on August 16, 1932, in Petersburg, to the late Rev. Thomas B. Franklin, Sr. and Pauline Platts Franklin. He graduated from Peabody High School and joined the United States Army in 1951. He accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior at an early age and became a member of Mount Olivet Baptist Church, in Petersburg, VA, until his father was ordained and began his ministry at Trinity Baptist Church, Petersburg. Than later moved his membership to Tabernacle Baptist Church in Petersburg.
While serving in the Army, James was deployed to Korean during the Korean Conflict. In April 1951, James' battalion was on the line facing north while the Chinese was coming behind them. On April 23, 1951, James was taken prisoner and marched to the Chinese Headquarters where he served 731 days (2 years and 1 day) as a POW until his release on April 24, 1953. He went from the POW Camp to hospitals in Japan, Hawaii, Valley Forge and Fort Lee all in 11 months stay.
James has received several medals through this experience: The POW Metal, National Defense Service Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, Good Conduct Medal, United Nations Service Medal, and the South Korean Service Medal with two bronzed stars. Through it all, he remained humbled from his experience as a POW. He preferred to let "bygones be bygones", although he was reminded by it through physical limitations, and constant media coverage depicting the challenges that the men and women of the armed forces were facing.
James went on to work for Southside Virginia Training Center, Brown and Williamson Tobacco Co., Cripple Children's Hospital and Chesterfield County Buildings and Grounds. He was a fan of his beloved Washington Redskins, the Washington Bullets (now Wizards), the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago Cubs. He was an avid card player, and considered himself the "Best in the Business."
James was preceded in death by his mother, Pauline P. Franklin; his father and step-mother, Rev. Thomas B. and Louise J. Franklin, Sr.; his brother, Thomas B. Franklin, Jr.; and the mother of his children, Virginia B. Franklin.
James leaves to cherish his memories: a loving and devoted wife, Carolyn Jones Franklin; son, James M. Franklin, Jr. (Evelyn) of Petersburg; daughters, Diane Ragsdale (John) of Petersburg, Jeanita C. Harris of Varina, Robin C. Byrd (Charles) and Sharon F. Mallory (Larry, Sr.), both of Chesterfield; a step-son, Derek R. Jones (Dione) of Chester; a sister, Alice B. Richardson of Decatur, GA; brothers-in-law, John Brown (Evelyn) and Kimp A. Brown, both of Dinwiddie, Lenard Brown of Colonial Heights, George Brown (Robin) of Powhatan, and Donnell Brown (Della) of Richmond; sisters-in-law, Lillie Stevens of Richmond, Judith Cherry (Nathaniel) of Dinwiddie, Edna Harris of Chesterfield, Georgia Martinez of Chester, Gloria Gill of Prince George and Sylvia Brown of Petersburg; eighteen devoted grandchildren; twenty-four great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends too numerous to name.
James will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who came into his life.
Service will be held 12:00 p.m. Monday, February 11, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Earl Thompson, eulogist. The interment will follow at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery.
The family will assemble 11:00 a.m. the day of the service and will receive friends at 824 S. Gillfield Drive, Petersburg, VA.
