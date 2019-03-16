|
|
James Raymond Branzelle, 70, of Hopewell, was called home on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Born in Petersburg, he was the son of the late Will Branch Branzelle and Mildred Estelle Ferguson Branzelle. He was preceded in death by grandson, Mathew Branzelle; and brother, Arthur L. "Pete" Branzelle. Mr. Branzelle proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and National Guard. He was a Vietnam Veteran and retired after 21 years of service. He went on to work for Brenco as a machine operator retiring after many years. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed watching NASCAR and football. In his spare time he worked on puzzles and models. Most of all, he loved his family and being with them.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Susan Branzelle; children, Dwaynna Stocky (Daniel), Timothy Branzelle, and Jennifer Branzelle (Andy); grandchildren, Steven, Brittany, Victoria, Amber, Morgan, Emily, Elizabeth, Daniel, Nicholas, Mathew, and McKenzie; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Serenity, Charlie, and Catherine; siblings, Sherer Dean Branzelle (Gwen), Shirley B. Martin, Lewis R. Branzelle, Mildred Estelle Lewis (Leroy), William A. Branzelle (Joyce), Katherine B. Hodges, Patsy B. Mayton (Charles), Emmett C. Branzelle (Jackie), Rose B. Winnie (Dennis), and Frances B. Morgan (Ron); and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins whom loved him very much.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019, at West End Baptist Church, 6506 Boydton Plank Rd, N. Dinwiddie, VA 23803. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to . Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019