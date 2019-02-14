Home

J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
JESSICA MORSE-COLEY
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Higher Way Ministries
515 Virginia Avenue
Petersburg, VA
JESSICA LUCINDA MORSE-COLEY


1981 - 2019
JESSICA LUCINDA MORSE-COLEY Obituary
Ms. Jessica Lucinda Morse-Coley entered eternal peace on Friday, February 7, 2019, at Henrico Doctors' Hospital in Richmond, Virginia. Jessica was born on September 9, 1981, in Richmond, Virginia, to Linwood Tyler and Shirley Morse. Jessica was preceded in death by her daughter, Prescious Coley; grandmothers, Myrtle Tyler Brooks, Ida Mae Morse, Marie Morse; and grandfathers, Herbert Tyler, Sr. and William Morse, Sr.
Jessica was an active pillar of the community belonging to many civic organizations such as: Hopewell Youth Commission (Board Member), National Kidney and LUPUS Foundation (volunteer), John Randolph Foundation (volunteer), DaVita Dialysis Center (Patient Services Advocate/Coordinator), along with the many political campaigns where she would volunteer her services. Jessica believed in taking care of everyone and everything. It was second nature for her to give all of herself and never ask of anything in return.
Jessica leaves to cherish her memory: one loving son, Johnathan Coley, Jr. of Hopewell, VA; parents, Linwood Tyler and Shirley Morse of Hopewell, VA; one grandfather, Thomas Jackson (Helen); brother, Curtis Morse (Junita) of Atlanta, GA; sister, Gail Morse of Petersburg, VA; niece, Na'Keira Morse; nephew, Christian Morse; nine aunts, Catherine Vincent (Benjamin) and Veronica Morse of Grand Prairie, TX, Ida Byrd and Myrtle Tyler of Dendron, VA, Maria Chamberlain, Hannah Pettaway (Daniel) and Margaret Tyler, all of Hopewell, VA, Edwina Knight (Robert) and Jacqueline Tyler, both of Prince George, VA; three uncles, Herbert Tyler, Jr. (Pearl) and Eddie Harris, both of Hopewell, VA, and Donald Tyler of Prince George, VA.
Jessica comes from a close-knit family and had tons of friends that will cherish her memories. Among the many friends and family, those devoted are: LaToya Brown, Cherise Peterson, Jessica Donaldson, LaChone Mendoza, Rechelle Brown, Johnathan Coley, Sr., Diana Morse, Maria Chamberlain, Ruth Johnson, Brenda Pelham, NaQuetta Mitchell, Larry Cherry, Delores Tyler, Ernestine Tyler, Tahjaye (BopBop) Gilliam, Stacey Tyler, Collin Morse, Rose Coley, Johnaya Coley, and Andrew "Bubba" Powell; and host of other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Higher Way Ministries, 515 Virginia Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Bishop Darren L. Gay, Sr., Pastor. The interment will be private.
The family will assemble 2:00 p.m. the day of the service and will also receive friends at 2317 Elm Street, Hopewell, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019
