Joe Lee Donohue of Lew Jones Rd., Dewitt, VA, passed away in his sleep on February 3, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory 3 brothers, Kevin Donohue (Tammy), Okey James Donahue, John Donohue (Christine); one sister, Roxanne Cairnes (Sonny); grandmother, Bertha Collins; niece, Jessica Cairnes; nephews, Charles Cairnes and Christopher Cairnes; devoted friends, Janet Morgan (Anthony), Ann Sanders, Arlene Green; devoted aids, Jeradine, Becky Lewis. We Love You And Miss You Dearly.
A visitation will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019, at the W.L. Fields Funeral Home at 6 p.m. Online tributes can be left at www.wlfieldsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the W.L. Fields Funeral Home, 10814 Doyle Blvd. Mckenney, VA. 804 478-4811. www.wlfieldsfuneralhome.com.
