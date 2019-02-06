Home

Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
JOE LEE DONOHUE

JOE LEE DONOHUE Obituary
Joe Lee Donohue of Lew Jones Rd., Dewitt, VA, passed away in his sleep on February 3, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory 3 brothers, Kevin Donohue (Tammy), Okey James Donahue, John Donohue (Christine); one sister, Roxanne Cairnes (Sonny); grandmother, Bertha Collins; niece, Jessica Cairnes; nephews, Charles Cairnes and Christopher Cairnes; devoted friends, Janet Morgan (Anthony), Ann Sanders, Arlene Green; devoted aids, Jeradine, Becky Lewis. We Love You And Miss You Dearly.
A visitation will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019, at the W.L. Fields Funeral Home at 6 p.m. Online tributes can be left at www.wlfieldsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the W.L. Fields Funeral Home, 10814 Doyle Blvd. Mckenney, VA. 804 478-4811. www.wlfieldsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019
