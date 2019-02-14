Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23805
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA
JOHN ALLEN SPAIN


JOHN ALLEN SPAIN Obituary
John Allen Spain, 68, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Born December 15, 1950, he was the son of the late Dennis Allen and Catherine Kappas Spain.
He is survived by his sister, Linda Spain Adams; niece, Tammy Day and husband, Tim; nephew, Terry Long and wife, Mary; and numerous extended family members and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the Crater Road Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 3935 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805. Interment will follow in Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday night, February 15, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to your local SPCA. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019
