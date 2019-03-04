|
|
John C. Edwards, age 89, has begun his new life free of pain. He is together again with his wife, Betty; parents, Wilton and Margaret Edwards; and two brothers, Clifford and Aubrey Edwards. He leaves behind a daughter, Pam Hoebel and her husband, Greg; grandchildren, Amanda and Daniel Hoebel; brother Jasper Edwards and his wife, Faye; and many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Edwards has been a member of Ivey United Methodist Church for many years. He was an M.P. in the 1st MP Company 1st Marine Division, World War II, China. He retired from the Petersburg Post Office in 1987 and was a collector of law enforcement memorabilia. He loved being PawPaw to his two grandchildren and they were his pride and joy. He was the perfect father and grandfather, was loved by many, and will be truly missed.
A memorial service will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Thomas Palliative Care Unit, P.O. Box 980214, Richmond, Virginia 23298; The Doorways, www.thedoorways.org/donate; or the 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, Virginia 23060. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019