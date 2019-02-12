|
|
Judith Enzian Vaughn, 72, formerly of Chesterfield, VA, died on Friday, February 8, 2019, in Tampa, Florida, after several years of declining health. Judi was born in Alexandria, VA, to the late Richard and Marjorie Enzian. She graduated from Wilkinsburg High School in Pennsylvania and attended Robert Morris University, Kent State University, and in 1986 received her bachelor's degree from Virginia State University. Judi worked in banking for a number of years and worked as the finance manager for Martin Oldsmobile and Toyota for 25 years. She was a member of the Colonial Heights Rotary Club for 17 years where in past years she served as president and managed the educational foundation. She was also a Paul Harris Award recipient. Judi was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Petersburg where she had been a member of the choir and also had served as senior warden. Judi loved animals, football, and Neil Diamond.
Judi is survived by her sister, Maribeth Enzian Burton; two nieces, Cathy Harris and Suzie Owens; and a nephew, David Burton, all of Tampa, Florida. She is also survived by long-time friends, Dotty Brewer, George Brewer, and Mary Vaughan of Colonial Heights, and numerous friends in the Petersburg/Colonial Heights/Chesterfield area.
A memorial service will be held in Tampa at a later date.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2019