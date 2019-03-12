|
|
Mrs. Julia Lyons Batts-Sykes, 90, quietly and peacefully entered into eternal rest surrounded by loved ones on March 5, 2019, at Charles Regional Medical Center, LaPlata, Maryland. She was one of nine children (four girls and five boys) born to the late Louise and James "Bub" Lyons. Besides her parents, she was preceded in eternal rest by her three sisters, Eva Barber, Geraldine Hicks, and June Gantt; two brothers, James L. Lyons and Curtis R. Lyons; and great grandson, Kevin A. Brown.
Born in Petersburg on October 28, 1928, Julia received her early education in the Petersburg Public Schools. Upon relocating to New York as a young adult, she continued pursuing her education while working in the New York Garment District. She attended the University of Long Island, Hunter College and graduated with an Associates of Arts degree in Social Services from La Guardia Community College. She was last employed with the State of New York, Social Services as a Mental Health Therapy Assistant for over 20 years until her retirement in 1991. Julia returned to her roots settling in Petersburg until her move in 2009 to Waldorf, Maryland to be closer to her family.
Julia accepted Christ at an early age when she joined Zion Baptist Church. After moving to New York, she joined Salem Baptist Church where she was a member for over forty years. Upon retiring to Petersburg, she immediately rejoined the Zion Church family where she served on the Pulpit Aid and Missionary Ministries.
An avid reader, Julia enjoyed biographies and novels of all types. She was also a student of local, regional, and national politics. Julia was the recipient of numerous certificates and recognitions for her continuing educational accomplishments and her community and civic leadership.
She leaves to cherish her loving memory a loving and devoted daughter, Sandra E. Brown; son-in-law, Steve A. Brown; two beautiful and devoted granddaughters, Dr. Lisa D. Brown and LaPaula R. Brown-Hunter; grandson-in-law, Sherman Hunter III; great grandson, Isaiah S. Hunter; two great-great granddaughters, Ayanna Melissa and Kamara Rene Brown; one great granddaughter-in-law, Alyssa Brown. Also, three brothers, Lawrence Lyons of Bronx, NY, Joseph Lyons (Gladys) of Petersburg, VA, and Rudy Lyons (Lois) of Omaha, NE; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends in both New York and Virginia. Among her devoted friends: Ella Sorrell and Rose Smith, both of New York, Elaine Hall of Philadelphia, PA, Liz McCray of Los Angeles, CA, and Refrenita Smith, Waldorf, MD. She also leaves one special lifetime friend, Maude Brown, Colonial Heights, VA.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Zion Baptist Church, 225 Byrne Street, Petersburg, VA, Pastor Michael E. Shannon, Sr., and the Rev. Dr. Andrew J. White, Sr., eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
Viewing for Mrs. Batts-Sykes will be held one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019