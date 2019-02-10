|
|
TSgt (Ret) June Delores Thomas, age 64, departed this life on February 3, 2019. Born on June 13, 1954 in Petersburg, VA, she was the beloved daughter of the late Theodore Thomas, Jr. and Thelma L. (Goodwyn) Thomas. She was devoted to her four siblings, Carl H. Thomas of Petersburg, VA, Avonne E. Brown of Chesterfield, VA, Mildred A. Holtz (loving brother-in-law, LaVerle C. Holtz) of Chester, VA and Theodore Thomas III of Petersburg, VA.
June graduated Peabody High School in 1973, and later joined the U.S. Air Force in 1975. Serving her country proudly for 20 years, retiring in 1995 as Tech Sergeant with numerous military honors. Her commitment to the Veterans spanned her career and into the rest of her life, honoring them daily.
June then moved to Riverview, FL, to build a full and happy life. As an avid fisher, June passion for fishing and joy for exploring different cuisine was a big part of her Floridian life.
She also enjoyed collecting reminder bands and pins of significance which she displayer proudly, at all times. June retired a second time in 2017, from Alorica as a Workforce Management Analyst.
She leaves many friends and family who deeply cherish her memory: nine loving nieces and nephews; fourteen great nieces and nephews; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. June also leaves behind deeply devoted friends, U.S. Air Force, MSgt. George Moore, Jr. and Betsy Ellis-Moore; and a host of many more devoted friends.
June was preceded by her loving adopted sister, Janice Sanders.
She would want the family to thank each and everyone who took part in her care, especially Crater Community Hospice, thank you! All is not gone, instead she lives in our hearts forever.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment will follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
The family will assemble 12:00 Noon the day of the service and will receive friends at 4613 Finney Court, Chester, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
