Mrs. Kate Hollemon Johnson of Colonial Heights, VA, was born on May 18, 1922, and passed away on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. A native of Sussex County, VA, she was the youngest daughter of John R. Hollemon and Susie Richardson Hollemon. She attended Virginia State College (now Virginia State University) where she received her B.S. Degree in Business Education in 1946. She then received her M.S. Degree in Secondary Education with a minor in Business Education.
While attending Virginia State College she met and married her future beloved husband, Overton R. Johnson. This was the beginning of their love story. They would forever be "Sweetheart" to one another. They married in 1946, and from this marriage was born a son, Overton R. Johnson; Jr, and two daughters, Sarelda Kay and Deborah Michelle.
Mrs. Johnson had a full and rewarding teaching career as well as a very full life. She was always a devoted wife and mother, a serious "Educator," and of course "Sweetheart." She was always proud of her parents, brother and sisters, and their strong work ethic, the Hollemons of Sussex. She taught Business at Culpeper High School, Sussex County High School, Thomas Dale High School and Blacksburg High School. Kate was usually the first or only African American teacher in most of her teaching endeavors. She encountered many different situations but always persevered. She always stood for what she believed in, stood for equal rights and strived for doing her very best at every stage of her life.
She is survived by her brother, John S. Hollemon (Margaret) of Sussex; sisters, Bessie Bell (George predeceased) and Sallie Taylor (Leonard predeceased). Surviving also is her son, Overton R. Johnson, Jr.; two daughters, Sarelda Johnson Hughes and Deborah Johnson; one grandson, Garrison Hughes; four granddaughters, Stephanie Cooke, Shelby Hughes, Sydney Cooke Perez-Means (Duan) and Chelsea Johnson Bean (Eric); two great grandsons, Johnny Luckett II and Olan Bean; three great granddaughters, Cassidy Perez-Means and Rain Perez-Means and Peyton Bean; five nephews, Reginald Hollemon (Kim), John Hollemon Jr., George Bell "Rudy" (Juanita), Michael Bell (Sandra) and Leonard Taylor, Jr.; two nieces, Rosita Taylor and Benita Cherry (William); and many great nieces, great nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Andrew J. White, Sr., eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019