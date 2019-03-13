On Friday, March 8, 2019, our hearts were saddened by the passing of our beloved, Lawrence "Jake" Epps. Lawrence was born on July 10, 1946, to the late Leroy Epps, Sr. and the late Hazel Epps in Petersburg, VA. He was educated in the Petersburg Public School System. He retired from Brown & Williamson Tobacco Company where he worked over 15 years. He recently retired from Chesterfield County Public School System.

Lawrence was a member of Metropolitan Baptist Church where he served on the transportation ministry and he enjoyed parking cars for members who needed assistance. Lawrence also served in the male chorus, men's ministry, and he took pride in placing that perfect shine on the floors throughout the church. Lawrence loved his church family and just simply hanging out at Metropolitan Baptist Church. Lawrence placed a high value on his friendships and considered his friends, his family. Rarely did Lawrence go without seeing someone he knew or receiving a call from a friend. Spending time with his family and friends was important to him and he made time for each of them. He loved life and embraced it to the fullest. His fun loving spirit, kind heart, and wonderful sense of humor was comforting to everyone he encountered.

Lawrence was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Epps; and sister, Betty Epps Garrison. Left to cherish his memories are his devoted daughters: Chanel Epps Hobbs (Rev. Lamont Hobbs) and Shaleta Epps, both of Chester, VA; three granddaughters who he absolutely adored, Angel Hobbs, Destiny Epps, Deja Hobbs; a loving brother, Leroy Epps; and step brother, Emmett Terry Jr.; sister-in-law, Sadie M. Epps; and several nieces; two nephews; and a host of relatives and friends.

Lawrence had many special and devoted friends that considered him a brother. He was loved by many. We would never attempt to name all those special people in his life, but please know that Lawrence valued his family, his friends, and most importantly, his faith.

A celebration of life is planned for Friday, March 15, 2019, 12 p.m. at the Metropolitan Baptist Church, 1021 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA 23803. The Rev. Leroy Evans, Jr. officiating, Rev. Lamont Hobbs, eulogist. Interment at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.

Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA 23803 (804) 732-7841. Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019