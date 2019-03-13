The Progress-Index Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
137 Harrison Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 732-7841
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Metropolitan Baptist Church
1021 Halifax Street
Petersburg, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LAWRENCE EPPS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LAWRENCE EPPS


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
LAWRENCE EPPS Obituary
On Friday, March 8, 2019, our hearts were saddened by the passing of our beloved, Lawrence "Jake" Epps. Lawrence was born on July 10, 1946, to the late Leroy Epps, Sr. and the late Hazel Epps in Petersburg, VA. He was educated in the Petersburg Public School System. He retired from Brown & Williamson Tobacco Company where he worked over 15 years. He recently retired from Chesterfield County Public School System.
Lawrence was a member of Metropolitan Baptist Church where he served on the transportation ministry and he enjoyed parking cars for members who needed assistance. Lawrence also served in the male chorus, men's ministry, and he took pride in placing that perfect shine on the floors throughout the church. Lawrence loved his church family and just simply hanging out at Metropolitan Baptist Church. Lawrence placed a high value on his friendships and considered his friends, his family. Rarely did Lawrence go without seeing someone he knew or receiving a call from a friend. Spending time with his family and friends was important to him and he made time for each of them. He loved life and embraced it to the fullest. His fun loving spirit, kind heart, and wonderful sense of humor was comforting to everyone he encountered.
Lawrence was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Epps; and sister, Betty Epps Garrison. Left to cherish his memories are his devoted daughters: Chanel Epps Hobbs (Rev. Lamont Hobbs) and Shaleta Epps, both of Chester, VA; three granddaughters who he absolutely adored, Angel Hobbs, Destiny Epps, Deja Hobbs; a loving brother, Leroy Epps; and step brother, Emmett Terry Jr.; sister-in-law, Sadie M. Epps; and several nieces; two nephews; and a host of relatives and friends.
Lawrence had many special and devoted friends that considered him a brother. He was loved by many. We would never attempt to name all those special people in his life, but please know that Lawrence valued his family, his friends, and most importantly, his faith.
A celebration of life is planned for Friday, March 15, 2019, 12 p.m. at the Metropolitan Baptist Church, 1021 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA 23803. The Rev. Leroy Evans, Jr. officiating, Rev. Lamont Hobbs, eulogist. Interment at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA 23803 (804) 732-7841.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
Download Now