A Celebration of Life for Rev. Leonard Bernard Bowden, 70, of Dinwiddie, VA., who entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at his residence, will be held 1 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at the Chapel of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA., 23803. Rev. Boris Kizzie, officiating.
Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA 23803 (804) 732-7841.
Published in The Progress-Index on Mar. 7, 2019