"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith."

Mr. Leroy Thomas Jackson, 80, transitioned into the heavenly chorus on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. He was born on June 7, 1938, to the late James and Roberta Jackson in Petersburg, VA.

Mr. Jackson accepted Christ as his personal savior at Tabernacle Baptist Church, Petersburg, VA. In adulthood, he became a member of the First Baptist Church Harrison Street and remained an active member until his health declined. At First Baptist, he was a member of the Male Chorus, Gospel Choir, Cathedral Choir, Player's Guild, and the James H. Thweatt Memorial Club. He was a 1956 graduate of Peabody High School. He attended Virginia State University for 2 years as a recreation major and has completed several business continuing education courses. He was employed as an office professional at Honeywell. In 1980, he became the proprietor and owner of Jackson's Janitorial Service, where he served in this capacity for 26 years.

In 1968, Leroy became inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s speeches and decided to continue King's legacy through the dramatization of these speeches. He has dramatized Dr. King's speeches at several churches, schools, universities, corporations, and community events throughout the state of Virginia. He was a past member of the Monsieur Club, SCLC, NAACP, and the minority business league. He was recognized by Virginia's former governor George Allen for his commitment to Black History and service to the Commonwealth of Virginia. He was musically gifted; he played the trombone and was a boisterous psalmist. His voice was known throughout the state of Virginia. He had a unique way of bringing songs to life. He lived his life by the following motto, "If I can help somebody as I pass along, then, my living shall not be in vain."

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Roberta Jackson; in-laws, Jim and Martha Williams; and his brother, James F. Jackson.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his devoted wife, caregiver, and best friend of 52 years, Adelaide W. Jackson; children, Lisa Jackson (Blackstone, VA), Linda Jackson (Manassas, VA), LTC Robert Jackson, USA, Ret. (LaTandra) (Chester, VA), and Dr. Crystal Wynn (Dr. Andrew) (Dinwiddie, VA); grandchildren, Philip Jackson, Daniel Jackson, Joshua Jackson (Chester, VA), Angel Wynn, and Anderson Wynn (Dinwiddie, VA); sister, Artie Sizemore (Ettrick, VA); sisters-in-law, Martha Brown (Carlton) (Chester, VA), Flora Evans (Charles) (Dallas, TX); brother-in-law, Raymond Bland (Jane) (Riglewood, NC); nieces and nephews, Maureen Dodson (Herman) (West Orange, NJ), Roslyn Williams (Claudius) (Petersburg, VA), Dr. Ronald Douglas (Springfield, Massachusetts), LaWan Adams (Kenny) (Charlotte, NC), Eugene Douglas (Washington, D.C.), Roderick Evans (Dallas, TX), Ramon Bland (Stafford, VA), and Sean Bland (Washington, DC); and a host of cousins, great nieces, great nephews, and friends.

A visitation/wake will be held Friday, February 15, 2019, from 6:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Bland & Tucker Funeral Home, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA.

A homegoing service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 236 Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA. Rev. Dr. Jeremiah Tillman, pastor, will officiate and eulogize. Interment will follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, Petersburg, VA. The family request that you wear light colors or white for the homegoing service in memory of Mr. Jackson. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 10:00 a.m. at 2847 Midland Road, Petersburg, VA, on the day of service.

Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019