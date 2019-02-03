Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA
Lewis "Lot" Lawson Hoffman, 80, of Chesterfield, reunited with his wife, Linda, on their wedding anniversary, February 1, 2019. He was born on February 11, 1938, to the late Silas and Ruby Hoffman. Lewis served his country in the United States Army and served his community for 28 years as a K-9 Police Officer for the City of Richmond. He loved to be outdoors where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, archery, and cutting grass. He also enjoyed being in the kitchen and would happily teach friends and family how to cook. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Rose Jackson Hoffman; brother, Kenneth Hoffman; and sister, Connie Hoffman.
He is survived by his daughters, Erica Hoffman Turner (John) and Sarah Elizabeth Hoffman Webster (Bill); grandchildren, Michael, Brittany, Allison, Shane, Matthew, Joshua, and Daphney; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Charlene Blevins; his four-legged companion, Buddy; and a number of close friends who he considered family.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, February 4, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Home. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2019
