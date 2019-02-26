|
Linda Wootten Coleman, 67, of Colonial Heights passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Born May 28, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Bernard George and Frances Bass Wootten and was also preceded in death by her sister, Jerry Tyler and stepson, Leonard Blevins. Linda loved riding around town in her bright yellow mustang and chasing butterflies.
She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Roy Benjamin Coleman; daughter, Tamela Michele Coleman; sister, Betty Arwood and husband, Bobby; brothers-in-law, James "Money" Coleman, John "Shacky" Coleman and wife, Pat; and numerous nieces, nephews and other beloved family members.
A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, with Pastor Jonathan Dundalow officiating. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday night from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019