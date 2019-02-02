|
Marian "Deena" White DiStanislao, age 92, of Petersburg, peacefully departed this life January 30, 2019, in her home of 62 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Earle White and Marian Molloy White; and her brothers, William Earle White, Jr. and Stephen G. White. She is survived by her sons, Phillip T. DiStanislao, Jr. (Virginia), William W. DiStanislao, and Eric H. DiStanislao; three grandsons, Nicholas W. DiStanislao, Phillip T. DiStanislao, III (Elizabeth) and William Andrew DiStanislao; one great-grandson, Phillip T. DiStanislao, IV, as well as two nieces and four nephews.
Deena was born June 10, 1926, in Petersburg. She graduated from Petersburg High School in 1943, and Skidmore College with a Bachelor of Arts in English in 1947. In 1952, she earned her Master of Science and Social Work from the Richmond Professional Institute. After raising her three sons, she worked as a freelance reporter for the Richmond News Leader in the 1970s, and from 1981 to 1993, she was the Patient Representative at Petersburg General Hospital. A member for many decades of the Petersburg Study Club, she was a voracious reader, and devoted to solving her daily crossword puzzles in ink. Deena dearly loved her family, her home, and the neighborhood in which she lived for 90 years.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at Blandford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crater Community Hospice, 3916 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, VA 23805. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2019