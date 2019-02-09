Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Marvene Emma Rath Jones, 78, was reunited with her loving husband in our Lord's hands, Thursday morning, February 7, 2019. She was born in New York to the late Marvin and Mildred Rath and was a resident of Virginia for over 30 years. She was loved by all who knew her and known as grandma by all. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ernest Jones.
Surviving are her loving daughters, Tina Phillingane of Chester, and Lori Atkinson and husband Raymond of South Chesterfield; grandchildren, Johnathan, Steven, and Kimberly; two great-grandchildren with one on the way; a loving sister, Joyce Gable of New York; sister-in-law, Brenda Arnold and husband Gary of Kentucky; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Arrangements made by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019
