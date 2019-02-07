|
Mary Ellen Harman Parke, 51, of Prince George, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019. Born March 3, 1967, in Welch, West Virginia, to the late William M. Harman Sr. and Mary Evelyn Coe. She is preceded in death by a brother, Flavious W. Harman.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband, George Parke; brothers, William M. Harman Jr., Millard B. Harman, and Michael B. Harman; sister, Rita E. Lipford; nieces, Amanda, Kattie, Sara, Megan, Rachel, Brittany, and Holly; nephews, Keith, Robbie, Joey, and Daniel; and many other extend family members.
There will be a get together at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 9th, at 11976 South Crater Rd, South Prince George, VA 23805. Online condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019